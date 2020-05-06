Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884437 ISIN: US8552441094 Ticker-Symbol: SRB 
Xetra
06.05.20
17:35 Uhr
68,79 Euro
+0,55
+0,81 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5667,6021:57
67,5567,6021:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION68,79+0,81 %