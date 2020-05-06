Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 6 mai/May 2020)

New Wave Esports Corp. has announced a name change and symbol change to New Wave Holdings Corp. (SPOR/SPOR.WT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post consolidated common share for every three (3) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 30,035,307 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on May 8, 2020.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 7, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

New Wave Esports Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour New Wave Holdings Corp. (SOPR / SPOR.WT) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire consolidée après chaque trois (3) actions ordinaires préconsolidées.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 30 035 307 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 8 mai 2020.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 7 mai 2020. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 8 mai/May 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 11 mai/May 2020 New Name/ Nouveau nom New Wave Holdings Corp. New Symbol/Symbole: SPOR NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 64913V103 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA64913V1031 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 64913E101/CA64913E1016

New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole : SPOR.WT New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 64913V111 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA64913V1114 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 64913E119/CA64913E1198

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com