Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CAYR ISIN: US6707041058 Ticker-Symbol: NK8 
Frankfurt
06.05.20
16:00 Uhr
54,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NUVASIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUVASIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,5053,0022:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NUVASIVE
NUVASIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUVASIVE INC54,000,00 %