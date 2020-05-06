

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $78 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $529 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $568 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $3.44 billion from $2.75 billion last year.



Fox Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $568 Mln. vs. $471 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $3.44 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken