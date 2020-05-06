

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC):



-Earnings: -$774.28 million in Q1 vs. $26.32 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$7.77 in Q1 vs. $0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cimarex Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $59.67 million or $0.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.36 per share -Revenue: $472.83 million in Q1 vs. $576.96 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIMAREX ENERGY CO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de