

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $84 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $667 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $786 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $4.62 billion from $4.13 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $786 Mln. vs. $786 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.62 Bln vs. $4.13 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

