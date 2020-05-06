

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL):



-Earnings: $0.31 billion in Q1 vs. -$6.17 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.29 in Q1 vs. -$5.77 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CenturyLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $399 million or $0.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $5.23 billion in Q1 vs. $5.43 billion in the same period last year.



