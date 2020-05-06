Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866405 ISIN: US1567001060 Ticker-Symbol: CYT 
Tradegate
06.05.20
21:51 Uhr
9,230 Euro
+0,006
+0,06 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7728,80823:00
9,1249,17422:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURYLINK
CENTURYLINK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURYLINK INC9,230+0,06 %