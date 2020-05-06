

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $239.65 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $214.89 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $0.98 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $239.65 Mln. vs. $214.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q1): $0.98 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.58 to $4.73.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

