Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W86Q ISIN: GB00BFG3KF26 Ticker-Symbol: NLC 
Tradegate
05.05.20
20:42 Uhr
0,237 Euro
+0,016
+7,39 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2030,20422:31
0,1930,21522:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC0,237+7,39 %