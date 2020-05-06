

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Corp. (NE):



-Earnings: -$1062.68 million in Q1 vs. -$70.89 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.25 in Q1 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$86.03 million or -$0.34 per share for the period. -Revenue: $281.31 million in Q1 vs. $282.89 million in the same period last year.



