-Earnings: -$46 million in Q1 vs. $174 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q1 vs. $0.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$125 million or -$0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.14 per share -Revenue: $1.23 billion in Q1 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



