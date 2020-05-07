Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 663200 ISIN: DE0006632003 Ticker-Symbol: MOR 
Xetra
06.05.20
17:35 Uhr
102,30 Euro
+6,70
+7,01 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
MORPHOSYS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORPHOSYS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00106,0006.05.
101,65102,4006.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MORPHOSYS
MORPHOSYS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MORPHOSYS AG102,30+7,01 %