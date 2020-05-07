Technavio has been monitoring the vacuum insulation panels market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., LG Hausys Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Rockwool International AS, Sealed Air Corp., and Stiferite Spa. are some of the major market participants. The demand for frozen sea food will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for frozen sea food has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market is segmented as below:

Material Silica and Fiberglass Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

End-user Construction Logistics Cooling and Freezing Devices Others



Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vacuum insulation panels market report covers the following areas:

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Size

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Trends

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased urbanization and investment in infrastructure development as one of the prime reasons driving the vacuum insulation panels market growth during the next few years.

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the vacuum insulation panels market, including some of the vendors such as BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., LG Hausys Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Rockwool International AS, Sealed Air Corp., and Stiferite Spa. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vacuum insulation panels market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist vacuum insulation panels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vacuum insulation panels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vacuum insulation panels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vacuum insulation panels market vendors

