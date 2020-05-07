Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) -Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that Geoff Schellenberg has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Schellenberg has over 10 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. He is currently the president and a director of Troubadour Resources Inc., and a managing director of Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. where he provides oversight and management on exploration and development projects for a variety of clients ranging from junior exploration to large international mining companies. Mr. Schellenberg holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

The Company also wishes to announce that Jerry Bella has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Origen wishes to thank Mr. Bella for his efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base and precious metal properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned base and precious metal projects in British Columbia and is earning a 75% interest in a cobalt exploration property in New Brunswick.

