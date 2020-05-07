

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):



-Earnings: -$402.04 million in Q1 vs. $104.87 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.77 in Q1 vs. $0.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$377.92 million or -$3.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.72 per share -Revenue: $0.95 billion in Q1 vs. $1.65 billion in the same period last year.



