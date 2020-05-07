Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings

Company reports consistent earnings, continued loan growth and strong capital levels

$722 thousand in net income for the quarter-ended March 31, 2020

Over 7% loan growth

Bank is considered "Well-Capitalized" by regulators

PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX:LUMB) ("Lumbee" or "Bank"), reported net income of $722,000, or earnings per share of $0.21, compared to net income of $820,000, or earnings per share of $0.24, for the same period in 2019. As of the quarter-end, Lumbee reported assets of $341.8 million, a slight increase of 0.3% over assets of $340.9 million as of March 31, 2019. Loans were up 7.5% to $197.3 million, compared to loans of $182.5 million reported March 31, 2019. Deposits fell to $288.5 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of 1.8% from March 31, 2019 deposits of $293.8 million. Capital levels remained healthy, as shareholders equity totaled $42.6 million, or 12.46% of assets at March 31, 2020, versus $39.0 million, or 11.44% of assets at the year-ago date.

In the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income grew 4.5% to $532,000 from $509,000 in the year-ago quarter, as both income from deposit service charges and other noninterest income rose. Noninterest expense grew a modest 2.6% to $2.81 million the quarter ending March 31, 2020 from $2.74 million in the year-ago quarter; however, it was down from $2.85 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. At March 31, 2020, the Bank reported nonperforming assets (including nonaccruing loans, loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing, and OREO) of $4.6 million, or 1.35% of total assets, down from $4.7 million, or 1.35% of total assets, at the end of 2019, and down 16% from $5.5 million, or 1.62% of total assets, at the year-ago date.

"The first quarter was a busy one." said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee. "We were able to open our Hay Street branch in Fayetteville, and we achieved solid loan growth across our three-county primary market area. As we began to feel the effects of COVID-19 in mid-March, we shifted our focus to protecting the health and safety of our customers and employees while continuing to provide needed financial services to the communities of southeastern NC." Chavis further stated, "Our robust capital position and strong liquidity levels will enable us to continue to meet the needs of our customers during this unprecedented health crisis. Our team is committed to making a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors in the communities that we serve."

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties. Established in 1971, the Bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of fourteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank's common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.

The information as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, for various reasons, including our ability to manage growth, our limited operating history, substantial changes in financial markets, regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions, and changes in real estate values and the real estate market.

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 7,490 $ 4,364 Interest-earning deposits with banks 12,861 27,717 Total cash and cash equivalents 20,351 32,081 Net Investments 102,342 104,710 Loans receivable 197,265 182,511 Allowance for loan losses 2,056 2,185 Net loans receivable 195,209 180,326 Bank premises & equipment, net 9,123 8,650 Other assets 14,746 15,105 Total assets $ 341,771 $ 340,872 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits, Money market & NOW $ 175,781 $ 180,618 Savings 27,614 26,240 Time deposits 85,097 86,956 Total deposits 288,492 293,814 Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurchase 906 977 Other borrowed money 5137 2,930 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,634 4,125 Total liabilities 299,169 301,846 Total shareholders' equity 42,602 39,026 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 341,771 $ 340,872 Book value per share $ 12.49 $ 11.42

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Statement of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income 3,548 3,598 Interest Expense 434 405 Net Interest Income 3,114 3,193 Provision for loan losses 0 0 Net Interest Income after provision 3,114 3,193 Service charges on deposit accounts 333 320 Other 199 189 Total noninterest Income 532 509 Personnel costs 1,563 1,581 Occupancy and equipment 395 302 Data processing fees 323 317 Other 530 540 Total noninterest expense 2,811 2,740 Net Income before income taxes 835 962 Income taxes 113 142 Net Income 722 820 Net income per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.24

