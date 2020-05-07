

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Equinix Inc. (EQIX):



-Earnings: $118.79 million in Q1 vs. $118.08 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.38 in Q1 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Equinix Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $534.71 million or $6.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.81 per share -Revenue: $1.44 billion in Q1 vs. $1.36 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.877 - $5.985 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken