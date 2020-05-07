The global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market is expected to grow by USD 991.42 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Market 2020-2024

HEPA filters capture harmful particles and droplets in the air and release clean air. With the panic around coronavirus among people and the increasing awareness about the ability of these air filters to trap airborne virus-sized particles, the market is witnessing an increase in the sale of HEPA filters. They are being adopted by consumers for personal use, as well as in healthcare centers. As a result, the market is experiencing steady growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technavio's custom research reports will offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at country level as well as on supply chain operations. The customized report will further help the clients in keeping up with the new product launches in COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations as well as government regulations.

The market is driven by the growing concern about indoor air pollution. In addition, the introduction of replaceable bristle packs is anticipated to boost the growth of the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter industrial machinery market.

Increase in indoor air pollution is becoming a concern as it increases the risk of developing chronic diseases such as asthma or triggering asthma attacks. This is propelling the demand for air purifiers that are integrated with technologies such as HEPA filters. Air purifiers with HEPA filters absorb air pollutants such as dust, formaldehyde, particulate pollution PM 2.5, odors, pollens, allergens, and bacteria. It also removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and viruses. This is encouraging vendors to launch innovative air purifiers. For instance, Bulex launched an air purifier with a HEPA filter, AF-3222, in January 2020. Thus, the growing concern about indoor air pollution is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Companies:

APC Filtration Inc.

APC Filtration Inc. operates the business under two segments comprising of Products and Services. The company provides a range of testing and prototyping services, engineering, manufacturing, and design for HEPA filters. They also provide a range of new filter test chambers and services such as air filter testing and analysis.

Camfil AB

Camfil AB offers molecular filters, air cleaners and air purifiers, high temperature filters, and pulse filters. The company offers a range of HEPA filter box type filters and panels, including Absolute C, D, Silent hood, Megalam, and Absolute V.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Air conditioning, Chemicals, Oil hydraulics, and Defense. The company offers a range of powerful and compact HEPA filters, including MC76VVM6-W and MC30UVM6.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Donaldson Co. Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Engine products and Industrial products. The company offers air filtration systems, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors. They also provide monitoring and indicators systems for mining, agriculture, construction, defense, and aerospace industries.

Freudenberg SE

Freudenberg SE offers products through the following business segments: Seals and Vibration Control Technology, Technical Textiles and Filtration, Cleaning Technologies and Products, and Specialties. The company offers ULPA and HEPA filters under the name of Viledon ULPA and HEPA filters.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

HVAC

Cleanroom

Air purifier

Automotive

Gas turbine

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

