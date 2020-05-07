Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856127 ISIN: US6267171022 Ticker-Symbol: MUQ 
Tradegate
06.05.20
20:24 Uhr
9,800 Euro
+0,150
+1,55 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5509,65006.05.
9,6009,65006.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MURPHY OIL
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION9,800+1,55 %