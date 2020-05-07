

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $416.10 million or $2.71 per share, compared to net income of $40.18 million or $0.23 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to the company was $45.7 million or $0.30 per share compared to net income of $26.5 million or $0.15 per share in the prior year.



The adjusted loss from continuing operations excluded a $693 million non-cash impairment of certain Gulf of Mexico and other foreign properties, a $283 million mark-to-market non-cash gain on crude oil derivatives and a $47 million mark-to-market non-cash gain on liabilities associated with future contingent consideration.



Total revenues and other income grew to $1.00 billion from $630.55 million in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.46 per share and revenues of $618.43 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the month of April 2020, production averaged about 179 MBOEPD, while approximately 7 MBOEPD was not produced due to curtailments and shut-ins primarily onshore.



The company anticipates about 40 MBOEPD of production shut-ins and curtailments for the month of May, with the majority planned from offshore wells. Murphy has reduced its capital allocation to about $335 million for its offshore assets, with 94 percent planned for the Gulf of Mexico and the remaining six percent for Canada offshore.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

