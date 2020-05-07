The global industrial computed tomography (CT) equipment market research report provides a detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The industrial computed tomography equipment market is poised to grow by USD 132.5 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report of Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has a significantly negative impact on various industries, such as oil and gas, metalworking, and packaging. However, the information technology industry is expected to witness a mixed impact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The exponential growth of computing power, improvements in capability, product, and efficiency are driving the growth of industrial CT equipment market. As a result, vendors in the market are offering differentiated products to suit end-users' needs.

Top Key Players of Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market covered as:

Baker Hughes Co.

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

General Electric Co.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

The industrial computed tomography equipment market will be affected by the growing opportunity for using CT in additive manufacturing. Apart from this, other market trends include rising demand for portable radiography equipment and advent of new types of materials.

In addition, high sales volume of these machines will aid in market growth. Renewed demand from oil and gas sector, technological benefits of using industrial CT, and growing regulatory compliance requirements will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Split by End-user Automotive Aerospace Electronics Oil and gas Others

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Split by Region APAC Europe MEA North America South America



The regional distribution of industrial computed tomography equipment market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2020-2024.

The industrial computed tomography equipment market research report sheds light on foremost regions: APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global industrial computed tomography equipment industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the global industrial computed tomography equipment industry in 2024?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global industrial computed tomography equipment industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global industrial computed tomography equipment market?

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Baker Hughes Co.

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

General Electric Co.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Nikon Corp.

OMRON Corp.

ProCon X Ray GmbH

Shimadzu Corp.

YXLON International GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

