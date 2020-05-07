

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew unexpectedly in April despite global outbreak of coronavirus, or covid-19, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed Thursday.



Exports grew 3.5 percent on a yearly basis, confounding expectations for a decline of 12.1 percent. Shipments had declined 6.6 percent in March.



Imports plunged 14.2 percent on year versus expected fall of 12.4 percent and March's 0.9 percent drop.



Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $45.34 billion, which was well above economists' forecast of $9.7 billion. The surplus increased sharply from $19.9 billion in March.



