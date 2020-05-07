Heijmans NV: Heijmans selected as area development partner for Eindhoven's Humperdincklaan

Heijmans has been selected by housing corporation Woonbedrijf as a partner for the Humperdincklaan area development plan in Eindhoven. The project comprises the development and realization of some five hundred rental and owner-occupied homes, valued at over €100 million.

The project will provide a stimulus to the Gestel district, creating extra affordable housing for a range of target groups. Heijmans was selected because of its extensive knowledge and experience in area development and district restructuring. This has enabled Woonbedrijf to bring the knowledge of infrastructure, development and construction of the project under one umbrella. Heijmans' proposal for the deployment of these disciplines and the project's cooperation method received positive approval. Both parties will jointly work out the project plans over the coming months.

The plan concerns the location of the former Grafisch Lyceum and the former International School between Karel de Grotelaan and Humperdincklaan and the adjoining location on the roundabout in Eindhoven. In further consultation with the municipality of Eindhoven, Woonbedrijf and Heijmans want to develop and realize some five hundred owner-occupied and rental homes here in phases, for the social and middle segment.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company combining activities in real estate, construction & engineering and infrastructure in the Living, Working and Connecting areas of endeavour. We achieve added value for our clients by focusing on continuous quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans realizes projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.heijmans.nl .

About Woonbedrijf

Housing corporation Woonbedrijf works towards fine and undisturbed living for its residents. Everyone has their own definition of fine living. The perception of our residents guides the execution of our work. Our greatest social achievement lies in having and maintaining a large stock of affordable rental housing in the Eindhoven Metropolitan region. We believe that everyone should be able to live well, in a home with quality, in a liveable neighbourhood. And that no one should be excluded. For more information, please visit www.woonbedrijf.com

