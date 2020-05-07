Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
WKN: A0BMED ISIN: NO0010040611 
Tradegate
06.05.20
16:20 Uhr
1,265 Euro
-0,055
-4,17 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.05.2020 | 07:28
Otello Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

OSLO, Norway, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2020. Please find the first quarter report (1Q20.pdf) and first quarter presentation (1Q20_presentation.pdf) attached. Audiocast: https://www.otellocorp.com/ir

Petter Lade, CFO
Phone: +47-91143878
E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com

About Otello:

Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/otello-corporation-asa/r/otello-corporation-announces-first-quarter-results,c3105787

