Fed's Approve Marijuana Shipment to USA for MMJ International Holdings Clinical Trials

ST.PETERSBURG, Fl / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / As MMJ International Holdings anxiously awaits to begin their clinical trials in Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease, it has recently received significant approvals from the US Federal Government to allow for the development of its cannabis therapeutic drugs.

As cannabis remains a federally controlled substance, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Custom Border Protection (CBP) and Health Canada all worked together to facilitate MMJ International Holdings international shipment of THC and CBD into the United States for further development of medication for its clinical trials.

MMJ's CEO Duane Boise , praising the governments cooperation stated" Our experienced team has worked within the federal logistic guidelines to accomplish this significant milestone. We now can develop our oral gel cap medication, derived from the marijuana whole plant natural extracts for our clinical trials in the United States."

Dr. Elio Mariani, MMJ's Executive V.P. also elated with the approvals stated "We firmly believe that our MMJ oral gel cap medication, containing unique pharmacological properties, will be FDA approved as a safe and effective drug.

Most recently MMJ International Holdings has negotiated a deal with MMJ BioPharma Cultivation,Inc who has applied for the much coveted DEA federal marijuana growers license. MMJ Bio Pharma Cultivation, Inc is working with an undisclosed Native American Indian Tribe to cultivate its specific marijuana plants to supply pharmaceutical grade extracts for MMJ International Holdings continued pharmaceutical drug development needs.

Timothy Moynahan, MMJ's chairman and Connecticut based attorney, was also complimentary of the federal agencies cooperation. "We are pleased with he FDA, DEA, CBP, and Health Canada's joint cooperation in facilitating our companies mission to study the positive effects that this medication will have on our Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease patients during our clinical trials.

