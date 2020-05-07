Regulatory News:

Consolidated statement of income

3 months ended (in millions) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net sales 1,515.7 1,550.0 Operating expenses Cost of sales (714.1) (745.7) Administrative and selling expenses (438.7) (422.4) Research and development costs (83.1) (74.7) Other operating income (expenses) (19.8) (21.3) Operating profit 260.0 285.9 Financial expenses (22.5) (22.0) Financial income 2.5 3.2 Exchange gains (losses) (5.5) (0.8) Financial profit (loss) (25.5) (19.6) Profit before tax 234.5 266.3 Income tax expense (66.8) (75.2) Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities (0.6) (0.3) Profit for the period 167.1 190.8 Of which: - Net profit attributable to the Group 167.1 190.4 - Minority interests 0.0 0.4 Basic earnings per share (euros) 0.626 0.714 Diluted earnings per share (euros) 0.620 0.708

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

3 months ended (in millions) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Profit for the period 167.1 190.8 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Translation reserves (58.5) 105.4 Cash flow hedges 0.1 0.0 Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income (0.5) 4.1 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial gains and losses after deferred taxes (0.1) (0.2) Other 0.0 0.0 Comprehensive income for the period 108.1 300.1 Of which: - Comprehensive income attributable to the Group 108.2 299.7 - Minority interests (0.1) 0.4

Consolidated balance sheet

(in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Non-current assets Intangible assets 2,472.5 2,474.4 Goodwill 5,040.5 4,566.2 Property, plant and equipment 677.4 707.7 Right-of-use assets 321.6 312.1 Investments in equity-accounted entities 18.7 18.8 Other investments 1.9 1.9 Other non-current assets 46.2 34.9 Deferred tax assets 113.5 107.6 TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 8,692.3 8,223.6 Current assets Inventories (Note 4) 852.4 852.6 Trade receivables (Note 5) 716.0 756.8 Income tax receivables 58.1 60.2 Other current assets 210.5 217.5 Other current financial assets 1.6 1.2 Cash and cash equivalents 1,820.7 1,710.9 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 3,659.3 3,599.2 TOTAL ASSETS 12,351.6 11,822.8

(in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Equity Share capital (Note 6) 1,069.8 1,069.1 Retained earnings 4,651.1 4,486.6 Translation reserves (511.9) (453.5) Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand 5,209.0 5,102.2 Minority interests 9.8 9.9 TOTAL EQUITY 5,218.8 5,112.1 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions 149.8 146.7 Provisions for post-employment benefits 177.9 181.0 Long-term borrowings (Note 7) 3,578.7 3,575.4 Deferred tax liabilities 760.2 750.8 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITES 4,666.6 4,653.9 Current liabilities Trade payables 590.0 654.2 Income tax payables 54.0 28.3 Short-term provisions 120.8 104.1 Other current liabilities 584.5 653.0 Short-term borrowings (Note 7) 1,114.1 616.2 Other current financial liabilities 2.8 1.0 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,466.2 2,056.8 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 12,351.6 11,822.8

Consolidated statement of cash flows

3 months ended (in millions) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Profit for the period 167.1 190.8 Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities: Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets 28.3 26.0 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 24.8 20.1 Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs 6.9 6.0 Amortization of right-of-use assets 17.9 16.4 Amortization of financial expenses 0.7 0.6 Impairment of goodwill 0.0 0.0 Changes in long-term deferred taxes 3.7 2.1 Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities 11.7 6.7 Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses (19.3) 3.4 Share of (profits) losses of equity-accounted entities 0.6 0.3 Other adjustments (2.4) (0.1) Net (gains)/losses on sales of assets (16.5) 1.1 Changes in working capital requirement: Inventories (Note 4) (17.8) (12.1) Trade receivables (Note 5) 23.5 (129.8) Trade payables (55.5) (27.7) Other operating assets and liabilities (35.1) (14.4) Net cash from operating activities 138.6 89.4 Net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets 18.7 0.3 Capital expenditure (16.8) (21.3) Capitalized development costs (6.7) (8.0) Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities 5.0 (7.2) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (484.8) (8.7) Net cash from investing activities (484.6) (44.9) Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (Note 6) 9.2 2.0 Net sales (buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (Note 6) (19.9) 11.1 Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand 0.0 0.0 Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries 0.0 0.0 Proceeds from long-term financing 0.0 0.0 Repayment of long-term financing* (Note 7) (17.4) (17.3) Debt issuance costs 0.0 0.0 Increase (reduction) in short-term financing 487.7 0.9 Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control 0.0 (2.3) Net cash from financing activities 459.6 (5.6) Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents (3.8) 12.2 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 109.8 51.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,710.9 1,022.5 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,820.7 1,073.6 Items included in cash flows: Interest paid during the period** 21.3 20.5 Income taxes paid during the period 47.0 54.6 * Of which €16.5 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 (€16.0 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019). ** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €2.3 million interests on lease financial liabilities for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 (€2.4 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019).

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

(in millions) 1st quarter 2020 1st quarter 2019 Net sales 1,515.7 1,550.0 Adjusted operating profit 282.6 305.2 As of net sales 18.6% 19.7% 18.7 before acquisitions Operating profit 260.0 285.9 As of net sales 17.2% 18.4% Net profit attributable to the Group 167.1 190.4 As of net sales 11.0% 12.3% Normalized free cash flow 230.4 240.2 As of net sales 15.2% 15.5% Free cash flow 133.8 60.4 As of net sales 8.8% 3.9% Net financial debt at March 31 2,872.1 2,553.9

(1) At 2019 scope of consolidation.

Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill.

Normalized free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities based on a working capital requirement representing 10% of the last 12 months' sales and whose change at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates is adjusted for the period considered and net proceeds of sales from fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.

Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.

Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first quarter 2020 results press release.

Note 1 INTRODUCTION

This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the three months ended

March 31, 2020. It should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 such as established in the Registration Document deposited under visa no D.20-0320 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 20, 2020.

All the amounts are presented in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2020.

None of the IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are applicable to the Group.

Note 2 Significant transactions and events for the period

Legrand is fully mobilized to address the deteriorating world health and economic situation caused by the rapid spread of Covid-19 in many countries:

the Group's priority is to protect the health and safety of its employees, in particular by rigorously applying the recommendations of local authorities and the World Health Organization;

the Group is focused on providing the best possible service to customers, whose business is essential to the functioning of the economy;

backed by a proven model, the Group is working very actively to protect its profitability and free cash flow.

Against this deteriorating and uncertain backdrop, Legrand announced that it is suspending the 2020 targets it published last February.

Note 3 Changes in the scope of consolidation

The contributions to the Group's consolidated financial statements of companies acquired since the end of 2018 were as follows:

2019 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Full consolidation method Debflex Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Netatmo Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Trical Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Universal Electric Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Connectrac Balance sheet only Jobo Smartech Balance sheet only

2020 March 31 Full consolidation method Debflex 3 months' profit Netatmo 3 months' profit Trical 3 months' profit Universal Electric 3 months' profit Connectrac 3 months' profit Jobo Smartech Balance sheet only Focal Point Balance sheet only

The main acquisition carried out in the first three months of 2020 was Focal point. A front-runner in the United States for specification-grade architectural lighting for non-residential buildings, Focal Point reports annual sales of over $200 million.

Acquisitions of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired) came to a total of €484.8 million in in the first three months of 2020.

Note 4 Inventories

Inventories are as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Purchased raw materials and components 354.6 342.5 Sub-assemblies, work in progress 109.0 103.3 Finished products 533.1 550.0 Gross value at the end of the period 996.7 995.8 Impairment (144.3) (143.2) Net value at the end of the period 852.4 852.6

Note 5 Trade receivables

Trade receivables are as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Trade receivables 801.7 842.0 Impairment (85.7) (85.2) NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 716.0 756.8

Note 6 SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital as of March 31, 2020 amounted to €1,069,790,984 represented by 267,447,746 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 267,447,746 theoretical voting rights and 267,059,660 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).

Changes in share capital in the first three months of 2020 were as follows:

Number of shares Par value Share capital (euros Premiums (euros) As of December 31, 2018 267,276,128 4 1,069,104,512 546,716,790 Exercise of options under the 2010 plan 436,618 4 1,746,472 7,474,900 Cancellation of shares (265,000) 4 (1,060,000) (15,126,920) As of March 31, 2020 267,447,746 4 1,069,790,984 539,064,770

As of March 31, 2020, the Group held 388,086 shares in treasury, versus 313,406 shares as of December 31, 2019, i.e. 74,680 additional shares corresponding to:

the net acquisition of 167,509 shares outside of the liquidity contract at a cost of €9.2 million;

the cancellation of 265,000 shares;

the net purchase of 172,171 shares under the liquidity contract that led to a cash outflow of €10.7 million.

Among the 388,086 shares held in treasury by the Group, 176,302 shares have been allocated for performance share plans, and 211,784 shares are held under the liquidity contract.

Note 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

7.1 Long-term borrowings

Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Bonds 2,900.0 2,900.0 Yankee bonds 355.8 347.2 Lease financial liabilities 266.0 258.1 Other borrowings 75.3 89.2 Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs 3,597.1 3,594.5 Debt issuance costs (18.4) (19.1) TOTAL 3,578.7 3,575.4

7.2 Short-term borrowings

Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Negotiable commercial paper 700.0 500.0 Lease financial liabilities 64.2 61.7 Other borrowings* 349.9 54.5 TOTAL 1,114.1 616.2

*Including the Credit Facility drawdown carried out in March 2020 for €296.7 million out of a total available amount of €900.0 million.

7.3 Changes in long-term and short-term borrowings

Changes in long-term and short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

Cash Variations not impacting cash flows (in millions) March 31, 2020 flows Acquisitions Reclassifications Translation adjustments Other December 31, 2019 Long-term borrowings 3,578.7 0.0 0.2 (30.2) 6.1 27.2 3,575.4 Short-term borrowings 1,114.1 470.3 0.3 30.2 (1.1) (1.8) 616.2 Gross financial debt 4,692.8 470.3 0.5 0.0 5.0 25.4 4,191.6

Note 8 segment information

In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management.

Given that Legrand activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments:

¦ Europe, including France, Italy and Rest of Europe (mainly including Benelux, Germany, Iberia (including Portugal and Spain), Poland, Russia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom);

¦ North and Central America, including Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Central American countries; and

¦ Rest of the world, mainly including Australia, China, India, Saudi Arabia and South America (including particularly Brazil, Chile and Colombia).

These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group.

The economic models of subsidiaries within these segments are quite similar. Indeed, their sales are made up of electrical and digital building infrastructure products in particular to electrical installers, sold mainly through third-party distributors.

3 months ended March 31, 2020 (in millions) Europe North and Central America Rest of the world Total Net sales to third parties 663.2 613.7 238.8 1,515.7 Cost of sales (288.6) (295.3) (130.2) (714.1) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (233.9) (216.0) (71.9) (521.8) Other operating income (expenses) (11.9) (20.4) 12.5 (19.8) Operating profit 128.8 82.0 49.2 260.0 of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (5.3) (17.6) (2.4) (25.3) accounted for in other operating income (expenses) 2.7 2.7 of which goodwill impairment 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 134.1 96.9 51.6 282.6 of which depreciation expense (16.4) (5.9) (5.9) (28.2) of which amortization expense (2.3) (0.5) (0.1) (2.9) of which amortization of development costs (6.6) 0.0 (0.3) (6.9) of which amortization of right-of-use assets (6.8) (6.2) (4.9) (17.9) of which restructuring costs (3.9) (11.1) 13.8 (1.2) Capital expenditure (11.8) (2.8) (2.2) (16.8) Capitalized development costs (6.3) 0.0 (0.4) (6.7) Net tangible assets 419.9 136.3 121.2 677.4 Total current assets 2,273.8 719.8 665.7 3,659.3 Total current liabilities 1,755.7 357.4 353.1 2,466.2 (1) Of which France: €243.6 million. (2) Of which United States: €567.7 million.

3 months ended March 31, 2019 (in millions) Europe North and Central America Rest of the world Total Net sales to third parties 677.0 578.0 295.0 1,550.0 Cost of sales (299.8) (278.7) (167.2) (745.7) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (220.7) (199.1) (77.3) (497.1) Other operating income (expenses) (7.5) (11.0) (2.8) (21.3) Operating profit 149.0 89.2 47.7 285.9 of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (2.0) (15.0) (2.3) (19.3) accounted for in other operating income (expenses) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which goodwill impairment 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 151.0 104.2 50.0 305.2 of which depreciation expense (15.0) (5.4) (5.5) (25.9) of which amortization expense (2.1) (0.5) (0.2) (2.8) of which amortization of development costs (5.6) 0.0 (0.4) (6.0) of which amortization of right-of-use assets (6.2) (5.7) (4.5) (16.4) of which restructuring costs (2.3) (2.0) 1.0 (3.3) Capital expenditure (16.2) (3.0) (2.1) (21.3) Capitalized development costs (7.7) 0.0 (0.3) (8.0) Net tangible assets 393.2 117.9 127.1 638.2 Total current assets 1,249.5 1,074.5 764.4 3,088.4 Total current liabilities 1,124.4 308.7 393.3 1,826.4 (1) Of which France: €250.5 million. (2) Of which United States: €531.7 million.

Note 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Readers should refer to Note 2 on significant events for the period. No significant event occurred between March 31, 2020 and the date when the consolidated financial statements were prepared.

