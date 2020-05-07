

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears, on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter, despite lower revenues.



For the quarter, the Group reported a net loss after taxes of 39 million euros, narrower than last year's net loss of 91 million euros.



Adjusted EBITDA, however, for the period rose by nearly 37 percent to 96 million euros.



The group's net revenue for the second quarter slid by 4.7 percent to 821 million euros, with 7.9 percent decline on a comparable basis. Digital revenue in the quarter fell by 12 percent due to the pandemic crisis.



