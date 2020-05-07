Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LED400 ISIN: DE000LED4000 Ticker-Symbol: OSR 
Xetra
06.05.20
17:35 Uhr
37,920 Euro
+0,270
+0,72 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,82038,17008:24
37,87038,17008:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSRAM
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSRAM LICHT AG37,920+0,72 %