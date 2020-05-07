

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical and ingredients distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit after tax grew 9.3 percent to 115 million euros from 105.2 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.74 euro, up from 0.68 euro a year ago.



Operating gross profit reached 745.6 million euros, an increase of 7.1 percent. Operating EBITDA rose 8.4 percent to 262.3 million euros.



Sales in the first quarter edged up 0.7 percent to 3.21 billion euros from last year's 3.18 billion euros last year. On a constant currency basis, sales dropped 0.3 percent.



Further, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board confirmed that the dividend of 1.25 euros per share proposed for financial year 2019 will be distributed in full, subject to approval at the virtual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 10.



Looking ahead, the company, which suspended fiscal 2020 outlook in early April, said it projects increased uncertainty over the further course of the year due to COVID-19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken