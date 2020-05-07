

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported that its first quarter result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation grew by 3% to 405 million euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the growth was 2%. The result from current operations rose by 5% to 59 million euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the growth was 4%.



First quarter Group revenue decreased by 7% to 3.93 billion euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the decline was 8%.



HeidelbergCement has decided to suspend the progressive dividend policy for the time being. The Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for fiscal 2019. Originally, the dividend proposal was 2.20 euros per share.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects a negative impact on revenue and results due to the significant decline in construction activity in many countries from mid-March.



