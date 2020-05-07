Deenova reported today that the Company's Board of Directors has elected Gaspar G. De Viedma as Vice Chairman of Deenova's Board, effective April 30, 2020. Mr. De Viedma has previously served in senior management and/or Board leadership roles at Health Robotics-Omnicell, UMS-Ascom, Cardinal Health-Pyxis, Eclipsys-Allscripts, Oacis-Telus, McKesson, and Siemens-Cerner in 4 different continents.

Giorgio Pavesi, Deenova CEO welcomed Gaspar to Deenova, stating: "Gaspar has unmatched experience as a leader in the healthcare industry in general and, more specifically, in the pharmacy automation sector. My colleagues and I value tremendously his expertise, drive, and vision for Deenova's future international expansion and growth in years to come, especially during the difficult times of Covid-19."

Mr De Viedma stated: "I am extremely excited to return to the Pharmacy Automation business and join Deenova's Board. I look forward to steer Deenova towards a unique value proposition for its shareholders and customers all over the world. My previous work experience and knowledge with Deenova's leading competitors, especially Pyxis and Omnicell, have convinced me that Deenova's unique combination of business model and exclusive pharmacy automation technology, can constitute a perfect culmination for my career in the healthcare industry."

For more information on Mr. De Viedma's prior industry experience, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/gaspar-g-de-viedma-76bb6099/

Since 2004, Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined robotic and automation solutions for closed loop medications and medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information.

