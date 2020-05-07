Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

April 20 April 19 Change Jan- April 2020 Jan- April 2019 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 79,474 119,563 -34% 466,722 559,575 -17% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 19,682 227,393 -91% 439,854 716,657 -39%

* includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In the context of the lockdown measures imposed by the French and British governments on the 17th and 23rd March respectively, prohibiting all travel considered to be non-essential, Eurotunnel continues to focus on ensuring the supply of critical goods between France and the United Kingdom via its Truck and Passenger Shuttle services. Protective hygiene measures and social distancing have been strictly applied both for staff and customers, in addition to a voluntary reduction in the number of trucks carried on each crossing. This restriction does not apply to cars and vans travelling in the Passenger Shuttles, as drivers and passengers remain in their vehicles during the crossing, without coming into direct physical contact with staff or passengers.

Le Shuttle Freight carried almost 80,000 trucks in April 2020, mainly due to the resilience of demand for food, pharmaceutical and e-commerce goods. With an average of 4 departures per hour, Le Shuttle is better adapted to this type of product than maritime transport, confirming once again that the Tunnel remains a Vital Link between the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Since 1st January, more than 466,000 trucks have crossed the Channel using our Shuttles.

In April 2020, the Passenger Shuttles carried almost 20,000 passenger vehicles. This figure should be seen in light of the very severe restrictions in relation to border crossings imposed by the French and British governments. Since 1 January, almost 440,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel on board our Passenger Shuttles.

Traffic figures for the month of May will be published on Friday 5 June 2020, before markets open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005873/en/

Contacts:

Getlink Contacts

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com