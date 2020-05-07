Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
08:00 Uhr
0,060 Euro
+0,000
+0,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
PR Newswire
07.05.2020 | 08:04
31 Leser
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Investor Update Presentation and Webcast

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Investor Update Presentation and Webcast

PR Newswire

London, May 7

AIM and Media Release

7 May 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Investor Update Presentation and Webcast

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to advise that the latest investor update presentation is now available from the company's website (www.baseresources.com.au).

A pre-recorded webcast of that presentation can be viewed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6av8h2ew.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

