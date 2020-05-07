

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England's interest rate decision is due. Economists widely expect the BoE to maintain interest rate at 0.10 percent and asset-purchase program at GBP 645 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2328 against the greenback, 131.07 against the yen, 1.2026 against the franc and 0.8752 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

