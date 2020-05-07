Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: UNSE01 ISIN: DE000UNSE018 Ticker-Symbol: UN01 
Xetra
06.05.20
17:35 Uhr
24,200 Euro
-0,180
-0,74 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIPER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,78025,16008:49
24,82025,12008:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIPER
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIPER SE24,200-0,74 %