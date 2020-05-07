

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, industrial production data from Germany is due. Output is forecast to fall 7.5 percent on a monthly basis in March, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in February.



Before the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro eased against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0792 against the greenback, 114.74 against the yen, 1.0526 against the franc and 0.8753 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



