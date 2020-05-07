Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNFH ISIN: CA71677J1012 Ticker-Symbol: SER1 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
08:00 Uhr
0,125 Euro
-0,007
-4,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1240,14408:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROTAL CORP0,125-4,94 %