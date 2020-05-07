Riga, Latvia, 2020-05-07 08:22 CEST -- In order to place additional Latvian Government long term debt securities competitive multi-price auction will be run on Nasdaq Riga on May 13, 2020. Latvian Government long term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Competitive Competitive Settle book l ty income auction date auction ment value date coupon and time for Total value date (EUR) dates placing bids to be placed (EET) (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 31.01. 31.01.2021. 13.05.2020. Not set 15.05. 5 0025A 2025. 31.01.2022. 10:00-12:00 2020. 70174 31.01.2023. 31.01.2024. 31.01.2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q1 of 2020 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.36 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com