Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC 07-May-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7 May 2020 Genel Energy plc Update on Tawke PSC Genel Energy plc ('Genel') notes that DNO ASA, as operator of the Tawke PSC (Genel 25% working interest), has today issued an update on licence activity. In Q1 2020, gross production at the Tawke and Peshkabir fields averaged 61,493 bopd and 53,714 bopd respectively. After completing five development wells in the licence during the quarter, three drilling rigs were released, but the Company-operated workover rig continues to service production wells. A drilling rig has been stacked at each field and can quickly be mobilised when conditions warrant. The Peshkabir-to-Tawke gas capture, transport and reinjection project to effectively end CO2 emissions at Peshkabir and boost oil recovery at Tawke is completed and undergoing commissioning. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 62244 EQS News ID: 1038231 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=1038231&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)