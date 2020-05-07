

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income was 645 million euros, up 48.2% from last year. Earnings per share were 0.59 euros, up 54.9%, and underlying earnings per share was 0.59 euros, up 49.5% from the prior year.



Group net sales were 18.2 billion euros, up 14.7%, or 12.7% at constant exchange rates, driven largely by 12.2% comparable sales growth excluding gasoline. Group comparable sales were favorably impacted by 26.9% growth in March due primarily to COVID-19, and unfavorably impacted by -0.3% points due to the net effect of a weather and calendar shift in the quarter.



Group net consumer online sales grew 37.7% in the first-quarter at constant exchange rates. Group underlying operating margin in the first-quarter was 5.3%, up 0.9% points from the prior year, benefiting largely from the timing of unexpectedly higher sales that preceded the timing of significant investments related to COVID-19.



U.S. comparable store sales excluding gasoline grew 13.8%, with all brands generating double-digit comparable sales growth due largely to the COVID-19 outbreak. Comparable sales were favorably impacted by 33.8% growth in March due primarily to COVID-19, and unfavorably impacted by less severe winter weather, which amounted to -0.8% points in the quarter.



The company maintained its full-year outlook. While COVID-19 has created uncertainty for the 2020 outlook, COVID-19 related investments became material at the end of Q1 and will become significantly more visible in subsequent quarters.



The company expects 2020 free cash flow to be above 1.5 billion euros.



