ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched a major new software upgrade and introduced additional hardware specifically designed to help mobile network operators (MNOs) meet stringent 5G sync requirements while supporting all existing mobile technologies. With enhancements to the OSA 5420 edge device and the OSA 5430 and 5440 core solutions, ADVA's portfolio of Oscilloquartz technology brings new levels of accuracy to synchronization networks. It enables a seamless transition to ePRTC and emerging PRTC-B specifications while supporting legacy interfaces for frequency synchronization. In addition, transparent and boundary clocks with tighter specifications assure precise timing delivery to base stations. Unique in the industry, the upgraded portfolio enables MNOs to achieve the highest levels of precision and reliability from the core to the edge, maintaining legacy composite clocks while supporting new timing requirements. The technology removes the need for forklift upgrades and empowers MNOs to leverage the full value of their existing synchronization network.

"These new features give communication service providers exactly what they need. Now there's a truly risk-free route to the new breed of mobile services. With our technology, network operators can keep their legacy services up and running while cost-effectively achieving the extremely stringent timing requirements of 5G," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "MNOs rely on their existing applications and we don't expect them to be phased out any time soon. Yet it's also important to stay ahead of the curve and ensure that 5G connectivity is ready to go. That's why we've enhanced our modular devices to both protect and future-proof legacy synchronization architectures. With our technology, it's easy to maintain existing revenue streams while preparing to meet the strict new ePRTC/PRTC-B specifications needed to support tomorrow's phase and time synchronization."

Upgraded software and new expansion cards have been added to ADVA's advanced high-capacity core synchronization solutions, the OSA 5430 and 5440. The modular design of the hardware makes it straightforward for operators to build systems that address their individual demands, freely selecting interfaces and line cards to meet their exact needs. These solutions, as well as the OSA 5420 Series, feature firmware that supports the ITU-T's newly specified boundary clocks, class C and D. With their enhanced timestamping capabilities, the devices distribute time with accuracy better than 5 nanoseconds. What's more, by simply adding a line card, operators can achieve precise synchronization of legacy network architectures based on PRCs, SSUs, composite clocks and NTP. The OSA 5430 and 5440 also support highly accurate multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receivers, engineered to overcome inaccuracy caused by ionospheric delay variation.

"Today, we're providing the mobile network industry with an easy way to create 5G-ready timing infrastructure while continuing to synchronize legacy offerings. Thanks to our modular technology and hot-swappable line cards, MNOs can deploy a solution that affordably and efficiently addresses all current and future requirements," commented Nir Laufer, senior director, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "This launch means there's no more need for operators to worry about the balancing act between present needs and emerging opportunities. By harnessing our continually evolving software that supports the broadest range of clocks, communication service providers can be confident that their timing network is ready for further development and expansion as the demands of their customers grow."

