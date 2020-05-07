Technavio has been monitoring the epinephrine autoinjector market and it is poised to grow by USD 762.51 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK-Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., kaleo Inc., Lincoln Medical Ltd., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of allergies will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of substitutes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing prevalence of allergies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the presence of substitutes might hamper the market growth.
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Individuals
- Dosage
- 0.30 Gm
- 0.15 Gm
- 0.50 Gm
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our epinephrine autoinjector market report covers the following areas:
- Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Size
- Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Trends
- Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the epinephrine autoinjector market growth during the next few years.
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the epinephrine autoinjector market, including some of the vendors such as Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK-Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., kaleo Inc., Lincoln Medical Ltd., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the epinephrine autoinjector market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist epinephrine autoinjector market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the epinephrine autoinjector market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of epinephrine autoinjector market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Dosage
- Market segments
- Comparison by Dosage
- 0.30gm Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 0.15gm Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 0.50gm Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Dosage
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals and clinics
- Individuals
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- ALK-Abello AS
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- kaleo Inc.
- Lincoln Medical Ltd.
- Mylan NV
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
