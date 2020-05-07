Yesterday, May 6, 2020, Cyber Security 1 AB published a press release with information that the company has applied for a judicial reorganization procedure. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of Cyber Security 1 AB (CYB1, ISIN code SE0007604061, order book ID 126905) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB