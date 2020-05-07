

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group income surged to 2.51 billion Swedish kronor from 79 million Swedish kronor a year ago. Earnings per share rose to 8.73 kronor from 0.28 kronor last year.



The income for the latest period includes a settlement gain from the distribution of Electrolux Professional.



Loss for continuing operations for the quarter was 86 million kronor, narrower than loss of 162 million kronor a year ago. Loss per share narrowed to 0.30 kronor from 0.56 kronor last year.



Operating income for the quarter was 122 million kronor, compared to operating loss of 53 million kronor last year. Operating margin was 0.5 percent, compared to 0.2 percent a year ago.



The negative impact on operating income from the coronavirus situation was approximately 400 million kronor. The year-ago quarter's operating income included non-recurring items of 1.05 billion kronor.



Net sales for the quarter declined to 26.58 billion kronor from 27.41 billion kronor a year ago. Sales declined 5.1 percent, due to lower volumes. The company noted that the development of the coronavirus pandemic impacted market demand at the end of the quarter.



Electrolux said its AGM resolved not to distribute any cash dividend to the shareholders for the financial year 2019.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, Electrolux said it expects a significant loss. The company noted that sales declined by approximately 30 percent in April, with a gradual recovery expected going forward.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

