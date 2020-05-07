In his letter to stakeholders, Bob Fast, CEO, emphasizes another year of strong underlying trading performance and the successful completion of 2 transformational acquisitions:

"Despite increased economic uncertainties, we had another good year, growing revenue by 11% to €626m. We have successfully leveraged our scale to improve our EBITDA margin from 30% in 2014 to 39% in 2019 and achieved a strong operating profit in a challenging environment. With our shareholder support, we announced and closed two strategic acquisitions, PEMA in Europe and Trailer Wizards in Canada. These acquisitions will create an even stronger TIP and enable us to further diversify our geographic footprint and strengthen our position in Europe and Canada."

From a commercial point of view, Arjen Kraaij, CCO, focused on the TIP 2020 growth strategy:

"Our commercial strategy aims at focused growth, both organically and through acquisitions, allowing us the scale to provide the most compelling and comprehensive offering to our customers, delivering long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders. Through the acquisitions of PEMA and Trailer Wizards, we accomplished very strong growth as well as asset and geographical diversification, fully aligned with our commercial strategy."

The full TIP annual report is available at:

https://www.tipeurope.com/about-us/annual-report/

About TIP

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, TIP is one of Europe and Canada's leading equipment service providers, specializing in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other value-added services and provides these to transportation and logistics customers. TIP services customers from 140 locations spread across 18 countries. For more information, please visit: https://www.tipeurope.com

https://www.tipeurope.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507005034/en/

Contacts:

Kapil Sharma

Treasury and Investor Relations Director

T: +31 20 504 1677

M: +31 621 105358

E: kapil.sharma@tipeurope.com

Marc Aandeweg

VP Sales and Marketing

M: +31 613 114293

E: marc.aandeweg@tipeurope.com