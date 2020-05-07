FBSciences, a global leader in naturally-derived plant health technologies and products, is excited to announce the registration of its proprietary biostimulant technology, FBS Transit, under the REACH regulation of the European Union. REACH registration was adopted in 2007 to improve the protection of human health and the environment from risks that can be posed by chemicals, while enhancing the competitiveness of the EU chemicals industry. REACH Regulation makes industry responsible for managing the risks of these substances in the market, and for providing the relevant safety information to users and consumers. With this registration, FBS Transit technology can freely circulate in European market.

"FBSciences is very excited to announce this important milestone," says Courtenay Wolfe, Chairman and CEO of FBSciences. "Europe is a global leader in its understanding and use of biostimulants in agriculture. FBSciences is a driving force in the global move towards softer and safer chemistries in agriculture. We strive to be a leading change agent in using natural, sustainable, renewable materials to increase productivity and profitability for growers. We have been using our FBS Transit technology with numerous strategic partners in Europe and the results are showing the power of our technology and products to transform agriculture and food production safely and sustainably. REACH registration reinforces our commitment to the European market."

FBS Transit is the next generation in plant health technologies and is the foundation of FBSciences crop nutrition products and programs. FBS Transitis a nutrient use efficiency technology that promotes the uptake and translocation of nutrients in the plant. This enhanced efficiency leads to many health benefits including accelerated germination, seedling establishment, plant to plant uniformity, increased chlorophyll production, and increased number, length and total surface area of roots. FBS Transittechnology improves abiotic stress mitigation and recovery and has consistently proven to improve overall crop quality and drive higher yields.

Two other technologies manufactured by FBSciences, FBS Defense a biopesticide technology and FBS Gold, a biostimulant technology for hydroponic applications, are currently in the REACH registration process. Both have passed the inquiry phase of REACH and registration dossiers are being prepared. REACH is managed by ECHA (European Chemicals Agency). The registration number for FBS Transitis 01-2120833164-61-0000, and the CAS and EC numbers are 2247629-85-0 and 840-567-9, respectively. A search of registered substances can be executed at https://echa.europa.eu/information-on-chemicals/registered-substances.

About FBSciences

FBSciences is a global leader in naturally derived plant health technologies. FBSciences harnesses the power of nature to transform agriculture and food production globally by producing natural, sustainable, and renewable technologies that help preserve land and water while improving overall plant health, yield and quality. FBSciences offers a robust lineup of proprietary technologies that are used to produce highly compatible, conventional, and organic biostimulant, biopesticide, and fertilizers for seed, soil and foliar application opportunities on every managed acre globally. www.fbsciences.com

