Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 543900 ISIN: DE0005439004 Ticker-Symbol: CON 
Xetra
07.05.20
11:03 Uhr
74,64 Euro
-0,16
-0,21 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,2074,2811:18
74,2674,3011:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTINENTAL AG74,64-0,21 %