AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) (10AI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 06/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.0599 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1760744 CODE: 10AI ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 10AI Sequence No.: 62257 EQS News ID: 1038331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)