Elbit Medical recently completed the sale of most of its stake in InSightec for $102.2m, at a $702m valuation for the company. In March, InSightec announced a Series F funding round that is being led by current investor, Koch Disruptive Technologies, which will raise an additional $150m for InSightec. The post-money valuation for InSightec would be $1.3bn fully diluted. Following these transactions, Elbit Medical now has a stake of approximately 3.3% of InSightec (2.8% on a fully diluted basis) down from 22% (18% on a diluted basis) previously.

