Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 7
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 6 May 2020 were:-
|Excluding current year Revenue = 949.17p
|Including ALL Revenue = 953.00p
|ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 14.6% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.9%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|Contact:
|Michael Campbell
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|7 May 2020
