SIME Announces Exclusive Agreement for Commercialisation of Respiratory Diagnostic Platform in Latin America

Partnership will accelerate path to commercialisation of novel respiratory diagnostics

LONDON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SIME, a Clinical AI company specialising in rapid ICU diagnostics, announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with an existing strategic investor to commercialise the company's point-of-care products and services in Latin America.

The first product to market, a breakthrough diagnostic test clinically proven to predict neonatal respiratory disease, will be marketed to pioneering Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) across the continent. Powered by a patented AI platform, this novel technology enables preventative and precision medicine in premature babies moments after birth.

"The need for rapid respiratory diagnostics in intensive care has never been greater," said SIME CEO Povl Verder. "And as the only company in the world able to rapidly predict pre-symptomatic lung disease in an acute setting, we are uniquely positioned to address this urgent unmet need. Our AI Platform enables doctors to deliver early and decisive respiratory treatment, reducing or diminishing the need for invasive ventilation and therapeutics."

About SIME Diagnostics LTD

SIME is a Clinical AI company applying medical excellence, proprietary AI and data ingenuity to deliver rapid respiratory intensive care diagnostics. Our clinically proven technology enables early intervention in life-threatening diseases - improving outcomes and reducing costs.



Further information can be found at www.simedx.com.

