Greenwich.HR Head Named the HR Tech Industry's Most Innovative CEO in Business Worldwide Magazine Awards

LONDON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of Minnesota based Greenwhich.HR has been honoured in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 CEO Awards for his new approach to labour market data collection.

Cary Sparrow was the outright winner in the category 'Most Innovative CEO | HR tech Industry' in the awards, which seek to identify and honor the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike other awards where the focus is on a company's success, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick- namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves whilst inspiring others to achieve similar success.

Accurate labour market intelligence helps organisations make important decisions and boosts the economy, but traditional data sources are confusing, late, and incomplete. Huge gaps in data mean most hiring and pay activities are invisible and billions of dollars are lost to market frictions. Greenwich.HR is dedicated to bringing real-time, high definition transparency to the labor market by revolutionizing the way labour market intelligence is collected and distributed.

The Greenwich.HR platform is the largest and fastest-growing source of real-time labor market intelligence, tracking the daily hiring and pay behaviours of millions of companies. The next-generation platform is now used by leading brands across a wide range of industries, and because the data is collected from companies rather than individuals it offers a level of accuracy that has never been possible before.

The company's clients span a range of sectors, and investment managers, media companies, recruitment professionals, business intelligence teams, sales leaders, universities, economists, management consultants, and compensation professionals.

Cary Sparrow explained why the platform is so innovative: "We collect intelligence from nearly 5 million new US jobs each month, which amounts to approximately 70% of all new jobs listed around the States. Our dataset includes no aggregation - clients see data on each job we track, and we use AI-driven normalization to enable world class analysis. This provides game-changing precision to support a broad range of applications. Data comes primarily from online job listings, because online job listings are pervasive, company-reported, richly documented, and reflective of immediate market conditions".

Having conquered the US market, Greenwich.HR is now deploying its capabilities globally. Data on 20 additional countries is being collected during the first half of 2020, ultimately extending the company's reach to include over 50 countries.

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

