Scientists in Spain have assessed the viability of 'power-to-heat-to-power storage' in a residential solar installation in Madrid. The technology could reduce electricity bills by more than 70% and would have a 12 to 15-year payback period, according to the researchers.Researchers at the Polytechnic University of Madrid have examined the feasibility of storing power generated by rooftop solar as heat which can then be used to generate power when the sun isn't shining - 'power-to-heat-to-power storage,' or PHPS technology. The household system in Madrid studied by the scientists included a ...

